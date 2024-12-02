Townsquare Capital LLC Takes Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 61,746 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BOX by 143.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 150,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 964.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 77,090 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BOX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 48,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in BOX in the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at BOX
In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $329,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,009,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,061,382.60. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 2,500 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $86,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,720.75. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE:BOX opened at $35.09 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 0.85.
BOX Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.
