Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.57.

McKesson Stock Up 0.3 %

McKesson stock opened at $628.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.02. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

