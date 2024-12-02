Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $15,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $629.17 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $637.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $543.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.66, for a total value of $7,363,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,187.78. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.72, for a total value of $1,808,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,504. This represents a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,100 shares of company stock valued at $22,309,090. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $627.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

