UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.26% of UGI worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in UGI by 199.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 73,485 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 479,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UGI opened at $30.37 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.97%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

