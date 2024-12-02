Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $17,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 46,542.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 450,530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,848.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 138,122 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 206,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 166,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $155.53 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $156.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.01 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.