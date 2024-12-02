Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 16.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $288.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $209.60 and a one year high of $298.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

