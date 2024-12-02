Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Watsco by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 209.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.25.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $551.60 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.33 and a 52 week high of $571.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $506.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

