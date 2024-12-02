Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $14,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,410 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 84.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,085,000 after acquiring an additional 467,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 98.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,103,000 after acquiring an additional 413,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $232,613,000 after acquiring an additional 43,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,069,000 after purchasing an additional 274,983 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $172.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.29. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $181.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.41.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,309,848.44. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

