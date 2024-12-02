Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $149.64 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $126.75 on Monday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.72. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

