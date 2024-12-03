45,401 Shares in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 25.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 36.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:UE opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 59.23%. The business had revenue of $112.26 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In related news, CFO Mark Langer sold 93,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $2,214,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,183.12. This represents a 72.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

About Urban Edge Properties

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.