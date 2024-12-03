Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,403,300 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 2,543,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.8 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

AAVVF opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.64. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 2.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

