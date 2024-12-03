Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) President Gregory R. Goff Sells 250,000 Shares

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 852,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.91. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Alight’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Alight Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Alight by 65.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Alight by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Alight by 16.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Alight by 24.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alight

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.