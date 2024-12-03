Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) CEO David S. Graziosi Sells 11,590 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) CEO David S. Graziosi sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.44, for a total transaction of $1,384,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,165,413.52. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $116.75 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.37.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allison Transmission

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 200,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,310,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

