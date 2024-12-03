Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $686,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $666,835.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $618,150.00.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 278.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,522,551 shares of the software’s stock valued at $240,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,053,957 shares of the software’s stock valued at $196,173,000 after buying an additional 65,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,880 shares of the software’s stock worth $136,020,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $91,589,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 121.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 569,109 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,818,000 after acquiring an additional 312,448 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

