Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Director Mary Dean Hall Sells 2,200 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AIT opened at $272.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.19 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

