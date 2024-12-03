Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) VP Warren E. Hoffner III Sells 4,000 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AIT opened at $272.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.19 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.57.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

