Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal Sells 29,107 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $5,127,198.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 29,198 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.82, for a total transaction of $5,133,592.36.

On Friday, November 22nd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 18,389 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $3,228,005.06.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,336 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $4,508,196.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 15,763 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.24, for a total value of $2,636,204.12.

On Friday, November 15th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 20,048 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.44, for a total value of $3,356,837.12.

On Thursday, September 12th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total value of $10,728,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Bennett Rosenthal sold 26,579 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,791,760.14.

Ares Management Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $107.69 and a 52-week high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ares Management by 5.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 40.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 199.7% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,658,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

