Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Up 7.5% in November

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 654,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

AXON stock opened at $636.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.96, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.19. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $229.02 and a 1 year high of $652.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. This trade represents a 5.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $61,043,370 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

