Bank of Montreal Can Sells 5,744 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,744 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 105.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TEVA opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

