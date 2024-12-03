Bank of Montreal Can Sells 626 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.10% of Flowserve worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 31.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 663,631 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after buying an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 155.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,429 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,191,000 after purchasing an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

