BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJRI opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.81. The company has a market cap of $851.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Restaurants

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This trade represents a 17.36 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $82,342.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,068.40. The trade was a 30.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 569,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 27.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 529,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 528.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 155,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 130,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

