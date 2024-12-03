BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 2,664,153 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 9,360.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,664,153 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.34% of New Gold worth $7,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get New Gold alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in New Gold by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,884,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,394,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 42.9% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 684.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 1,279,500 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Gold ( NYSE:NGD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. New Gold had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that New Gold Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NGD shares. StockNews.com raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on New Gold

New Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.