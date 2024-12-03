BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 9,093 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REXR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1,252.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 14,185 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $711,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

