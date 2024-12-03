BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 442,686 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 590.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,686 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter worth $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Horizon during the third quarter worth about $7,797,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 100,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 642.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 114,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 99,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on FHN

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.