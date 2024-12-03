BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse worth $9,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,375,000 after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $198.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.39. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

