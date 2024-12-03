BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.10% of Agree Realty worth $7,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Agree Realty by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 232.0% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Agree Realty stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.61). Agree Realty had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $154.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.96%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

