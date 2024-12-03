BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $7.59 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lessened its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,052 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6,378.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 172,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 169,468 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 189,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

KW opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $13.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

