BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $8.76 Million Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Markel Group were worth $8,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,764.48 on Tuesday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,342.66 and a 12-month high of $1,809.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,621.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,591.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 88.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

