BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 423,822 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,585.10. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

