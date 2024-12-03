BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 23,398 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,153,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,487,000 after purchasing an additional 368,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after acquiring an additional 747,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,873 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,357,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,234,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,470,000 after purchasing an additional 249,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.95.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 20,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,063,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,588. The trade was a 21.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock worth $18,599,030. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 132.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.10. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

