BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 56,011 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 79.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,011 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after buying an additional 201,632 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.39.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 45.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

