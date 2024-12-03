Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 746 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth about $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 41.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 53.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWI opened at $159.14 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.