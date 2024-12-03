Bridgewater Associates LP Boosts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UGI. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in UGI by 99.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in UGI in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Trading Down 5.2 %

UGI stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

UGI Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. UGI’s payout ratio is 120.97%.

UGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UGI

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.