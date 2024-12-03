Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 103 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 640.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PLD opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.