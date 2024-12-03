Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,990 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in agilon health by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 174,883 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 804,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,742,000.

AGL opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a market cap of $949.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. This represents a 42.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair downgraded shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

