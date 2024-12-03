Bridgewater Associates LP Has $373,000 Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AZZ were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in AZZ by 366.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,039,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,223,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,284,000 after buying an additional 385,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in AZZ by 258.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AZZ by 177.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $95.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $97.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.88%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

