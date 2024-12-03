Bridgewater Associates LP Has $538,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.56.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 9.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $964.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $902.59 and its 200 day moving average is $833.34. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.14 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

