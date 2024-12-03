Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $515,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,848.66. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE MWA opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.