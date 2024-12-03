Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $515,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,040,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,031,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 194.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after buying an additional 682,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,154,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $263,300.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,282. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms sold 3,556 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $88,971.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,848.66. The trade was a 8.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Mueller Water Products Trading Up 2.2 %
NYSE MWA opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.67.
Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
