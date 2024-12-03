Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $774,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MGIC Investment by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 58,664 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 153.9% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 244,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 65,315 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 879,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,627 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $306.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.03 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 64.09%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTG. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

