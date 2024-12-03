Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 28,043 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,043 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 303.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $73.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.92.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

