Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 45,829 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,829 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,858,000 after acquiring an additional 271,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 2,994.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,730 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,118,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after purchasing an additional 173,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 65,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 460,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 223.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. The trade was a 35.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

