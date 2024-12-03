Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 46,625 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,625 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 1,707.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Li Auto by 708.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $46.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Li Auto from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

About Li Auto

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.