Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 4,972 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,873,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,408,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 978,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 392,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hillenbrand from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of HI stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $837.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

