Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 61,599 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,599 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Crown alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crown by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,556,000 after purchasing an additional 749,085 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,301,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its stake in Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after buying an additional 1,989,374 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 31.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,976,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,032,000 after buying an additional 473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Crown by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,677,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,808,000 after acquiring an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Crown Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day moving average is $87.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This trade represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock worth $3,157,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.