Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 62,723 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 80.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,723 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 41.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $80.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.18.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $90,810.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,595. This represents a 6.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.33.

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

