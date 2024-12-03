Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,710 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGPI. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 49.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 265.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,102,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,824,000 after purchasing an additional 137,292 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.66.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,109 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $99,965.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,105.66. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $445,155 in the last 90 days. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MGPI. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.