Bridgewater Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter worth $1,315,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 99,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mary Ann E. Moore sold 8,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $129,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,960. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Ordan sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $423,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,784.05. This represents a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

