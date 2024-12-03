Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 946,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,603.52. This trade represents a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after buying an additional 217,956 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

