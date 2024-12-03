Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Anthony D. Fassino Sells 6,279 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total transaction of $2,565,536.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. The trade was a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CAT stock opened at $402.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.09. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.42 and a 52-week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 443,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,644,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Castellan Group grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castellan Group now owns 16,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 21,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

