Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,130,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 28,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 993.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,180,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,859 shares during the period. MIG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $30,358,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CELH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Performance

Celsius stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. Celsius has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.86.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

